Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2.

According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The crash happened just before 10pm. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

 

  Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can't go down her slide. "Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees," Sam Meredith, Lucy's father, said.

  Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries. "They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.

  Police searching for person who stole trophies from Cheney High School

    CHENEY, Wash. - Police in Cheney are looking for a man who broke into Cheney High School late Monday and made off with trophies from the 1960s. According to police, at around 11 p.m. a white man in his early 20s broke out the rear gym building lights at the high school. In the act, the man cut himself and was bleeding.

  Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

  5 people hit in shooting involving members of Congress in Alexandria, Virginia

    ALEXANDRIA, Virginia - Multiple people have been shot in a shooting involving members of Congress at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. NBC has confirmed that at least one of the victims in Congressman Steve Scalise. Scalise was attending a congressional baseball practice (an event that happens every year) as a member of Republican leadership and had security members with him.

  Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries. "They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.

