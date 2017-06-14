Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2.



According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The crash happened just before 10pm. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.



