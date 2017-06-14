4 dead after employee opens fire at San Francisco UPS warehouse

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on a shooting in San Francisco(all times local):

11:00 a.m.



Four people have died in a shooting at a UPS warehouse in San Francisco.

10:45 a.m.



A witness says he heard at least five gunshots and saw UPS drivers running down the street screaming "shooter, shooter" after gunfire at a sprawling San Francisco package delivery warehouse.



Auto shop owner Robert Kim says he brought cars inside and shut the gate Wednesday. He reopened after he saw police had blocked off an area around the UPS building, which is about a block from his shop.



A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in the shooting at the facility and that the shooter was an employee. Steve Gaut says he believes the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have additional information.



No one immediately had details on the conditions of those injured.



San Francisco police are inside the UPS warehouse searching for additional victims and witnesses.



10:20 a.m.



A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in a shooting at a package delivery facility in San Francisco and that the shooter was an employee.



UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Wednesday that he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have additional information.



He said the four victims were taken to a hospital but didn't know their conditions.



10:15 a.m.



UPS says 4 people injured and taken to hospitals in San Francisco shooting; shooter was an employee.

10:05 a.m.



A San Francisco hospital has received multiple victims from a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center.



Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said Wednesday that the hospital had received victims, but he did not know exactly how many or their conditions.



San Francisco police have confirmed the shooting, but didn't release other information.



Uniformed UPS employees are being led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby.



The shooting led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.



The building is located in the Potrero Hill, which is about 2 ½ miles from downtown San Francisco.



Police are advising people to avoid the area.



9:55 a.m.



San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.



The shooting Wednesday led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.



The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.



Police are advising people to avoid the area.

