Border officers find more than 53 pounds of meth in vehicle

BLAINE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered seven packages of methamphetamine weighing more than 53 pounds at the border in Blaine, Washington.
    
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a news release Tuesday that the discovery was made Saturday when a man driving a Hyundai SUV was trying to enter the country.
    
Authorities say the 40-year-old man and 33-year-old male passenger declared they were visiting the country for pleasure but based on training and experience an officer referred the vehicle for further inspection.
    
Authorities found the meth in a hidden compartment through non-intrusive inspection technology.
    
Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the man. The Blaine Border Enforcement Security Task Force is investigating.
    
The U.S. Attorney's office in Seattle will handle the case.

