Nurse stabbed by ER patient at Massachusetts hospital

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Officials say a nurse was stabbed by an emergency room patient at a Massachusetts hospital and suffered serious injuries.



Harrington Hospital spokesman Joseph Klimavich tells the Telegram & Gazette that the nurse was attacked around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday by a patient who had been through the registration process and was being directed for care.



The hospital says the patient fled after the stabbing. Southbridge police apprehended a suspect off-campus.



Authorities say the nurse was immediately treated in the emergency room, stabilized and then airlifted to UMass Medical Center.

