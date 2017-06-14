Driver crashes pickup after sun gets in his eyes

An Orofino man's pickup truck now has $15,000 worth of damage after a crash caused by sunlight in the driver's eyes. According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Alexander Province was driving northbound on Grangemont Road Wednesday morning when the sun got in his eyes, causing him to drive off the roadway and hit several trees. Deputies say Alexander and his passenger, Steve Province, were both wearing seat belts and were not injured in the crash. The pickup truck had to be towed from the scene of the crash to the Orofino Body Shop. No citations were issued for the crash.