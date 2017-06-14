Man gets 15 years in prison for producing child pornography

(AP) - A southeastern Washington man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.



The U.S. Attorney's Office in Spokane says 24-year-old Jesse Shandy of Burbank was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to the charge in February.



The attorney's office says an investigation began in 2015 when the mother of an 8-year-old child contacted Michigan authorities after finding explicit images on the Kik social networking app on her child's phone.



Officials say the child had provided images on the app after being told to do so by another user.



Authorities say Shandy told them he was communicating with multiple girls on the app and pretended to be a minor. Authorities say Shandy also said he had gotten explicit images from the girls.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/14/2017 6:58:37 AM (GMT -7:00)