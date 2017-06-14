Washington man charged with murder in Oregon shooting

Washington man charged with murder in Oregon shootingPosted: Updated:
Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2
KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.>>
Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.>>
Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries. "They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.>>
Local church looking for ways to help young homeless group gathering on property
SPOKANE, Wash. - A large homeless group of youth and young adults have been hanging around the Shadle Park Presbyterian Churches property for the last two months. The churches youth elder, Christian McKinney, says it’s been a concern for people who live in the neighborhood.>>
Police searching for person who stole trophies from Cheney High School
CHENEY, Wash. - Police in Cheney are looking for a man who broke into Cheney High School late Monday and made off with trophies from the 1960s. According to police, at around 11 p.m. a white man in his early 20s broke out the rear gym building lights at the high school. In the act, the man cut himself and was bleeding.>>
Lone wolf caught on camera at Mt. Spokane
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. - A wolf was spotted on a trail camera on Mt. Spokane back in March for the second year in a row. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says that wolves tend to avoid people. They say they get reports of lone wolves from time to time traveling through Mt. Spokane and there isn’t any indication that there’s a pack establishment or activity.>>
Florida baseball team celebrates 'you might be the father's day'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Minor league baseball teams are no stranger to the odd promotion, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's latest promotion is turning heads. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating "you might be the Father's Day" when they take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos this Thursday. The team will be handing out pregnancy tests at the ball park,"so you'll know if you need to return for Sunday's Father's Day game" ->>
PHOTOS: Management says too early to say cause of London apartment fire
LONDON - The manager of the 24-story, 120-unit public housing complex devastated by fire in west London says it is too early to speculate what caused the inferno and what contributed to its spread. The Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organization says it will cooperate fully "with all the relevant authorities in order to ascertain the cause of this tragedy," in which at least 12 people died.>>
Officers responding to burglary call make meth-laced candy drug bust
HOUSTON, Texas - Authorities responding to a burglary call at a suburban Houston, Texas home say they seized more than $1 million in methamphetamines disguised as candy. What officers found instead of a robbery was a large scale candy meth operation with the candy in the shape of Star wars Characters and Batman and lollipops. 36-year-old Evonne Mick and 26-year-old David Salinas are being held in the case. The house officers found the candy in is Mick's residence.>>
Washington man charged with murder in Oregon shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - A man identified by Oregon police last month as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a father of three has been arrested. Court records show 35-year-old Tyree Houfmuse of Tacoma, Washington, faces charges of murder and manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old James Cragun, killed May 27 at an apartment complex in Hermiston, Oregon. The East Oregonian reports Houfmuse appeared in court Tuesday. His attorney asked to defer entering...>>
University of Idaho to ask ed board for game alcohol sales
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - Officials at University of Idaho, Boise State University and Idaho State University will ask the State Board of Education for permission to allow alcohol sales at home football games this year. The board denied similar requests from UI and BSU last year. If the request is granted, the universities would be able to allow alcohol sales at a few specific locations - such as UI's "Fan Zone" - before games. UI spo...>>
Man gets 15 years in prison for producing child pornography
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A southeastern Washington man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for producing child pornography. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Spokane says 24-year-old Jesse Shandy of Burbank was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to the charge in February. The attorney's office says an investigation began in 2015 when the mother of an 8-year-old child contacted Michigan authorities after finding explicit images on the Kik social netwo...>>
Officials warn that tobacco settlement ads are a scam
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state residents are getting peppered with claims that they can sign up to receive their share of tobacco lawsuit settlement. But the state Attorney General's Office issued warnings Tuesday saying it's a scam.The News Tribune reports the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was reached in 1998. At least $206 billion paid out to the signatories is not sent to individuals, but to the governments to help c...>>
Driver crashes pickup after sun gets in his eyes
OROFINO, Idaho - An Orofino man's pickup truck now has $15,000 worth of damage after a crash caused by sunlight in the driver's eyes. According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Alexander Province was driving northbound on Grangemont Road Wednesday morning when the sun got in his eyes, causing him to drive off the roadway and hit several trees. Deputies say Alexander and his passenger, Steve Province, were>>
4 dead after employee opens fire at San Francisco UPS warehouse
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released. The shooting Wednesday led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area. The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.>>
14-year-old Texas boy accidentally shoots and kills twin brother while aiming for snake
DAYTON, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot his twin brother to death when he fired at a snake in Southeast Texas. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office says they don't anticipate any charges being filed in the shooting Monday afternoon. Sheriff's officials said one twin died Tuesday night at a Houston hospital. The boys' names have not been released.>>
