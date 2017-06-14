Officers responding to burglary call make meth-laced candy drug bust

Authorities responding to a burglary call at a suburban Houston, Texas home say they seized more than $1 million in methamphetamines disguised as candy.



What officers found instead of a robbery was a large scale candy meth operation with the candy in the shape of Star Wars characters and Batman lollipops.

According to NBC News, 36-year-old Evonne Mick and 26-year-old David Salinas are being held in the case. The house officers found the candy in is Mick's residence.



Mick is being held on a million dollars bond. Salinas was denied bond.