Florida baseball team celebrates 'you might be the father's day'

Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2
KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.>>
Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.>>
Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries. "They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.>>
Police searching for person who stole trophies from Cheney High School
CHENEY, Wash. - Police in Cheney are looking for a man who broke into Cheney High School late Monday and made off with trophies from the 1960s. According to police, at around 11 p.m. a white man in his early 20s broke out the rear gym building lights at the high school. In the act, the man cut himself and was bleeding.>>
Local church looking for ways to help young homeless group gathering on property
SPOKANE, Wash. - A large homeless group of youth and young adults have been hanging around the Shadle Park Presbyterian Churches property for the last two months. The churches youth elder, Christian McKinney, says it’s been a concern for people who live in the neighborhood.>>
Lone wolf caught on camera at Mt. Spokane
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. - A wolf was spotted on a trail camera on Mt. Spokane back in March for the second year in a row. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says that wolves tend to avoid people. They say they get reports of lone wolves from time to time traveling through Mt. Spokane and there isn’t any indication that there’s a pack establishment or activity.>>
Deputies involved in Spokane Valley Motel 6 shooting identified
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is releasing the names of the Spokane Valley Deputies involved in last week's arson and officer involved shooting incident at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley. The suspect, identified as Michael Kruse, would not follow commands and moved toward deputies with a knife in his hands before deputies fired their weapons.>>
Police: Accidental shooting injures 2 men in Idaho
MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - Police in southwest Idaho say they're investigating an apparent accidental shooting on Wednesday that injured two men. Police responded at about 2:15 p.m. to a home in Meridian where one man was shot in the hand and the other in the abdomen. Police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Authorities say it's not clear what led to the shooting, but preliminary information suggests it wasn't intentional. ...>>
Stolen flatbed, slow chase: Driver couldn't shift gears
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities say a thief who couldn't figure out how to shift out of first gear led a slow-speed chase in a flatbed truck. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells AL.com the 16-mile (26 kilometer) chase never topped 30 mph (48 kph). It ended when the transmission seized, stopping the truck.>>
Arrest ends six-week nationwide spree of Dollar Tree robberies
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Authorities in Connecticut have arrested a man suspected of robbing 10 Dollar Tree and Dollar General stores across the nation, including one in Coeur d'Alene. Following a robbery in Connecticut, the Connecticut State Parole Office identified the suspect as 53-year-old David D. Hunter of Enfield Connecticut.>>
Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have detained a man who barricaded himself inside a north Spokane apartment with a young child. Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court.>>
Man charged with marijuana manufacture after house fire
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been charged for a marijuana operation that was found during a house fire that claimed his mother's life.The Kitsap Sun reported Tuesday that 46-year-old Matthew Parham was charged with manufacture of marijuana. He had a bench warrant issued for his arrest earlier in June after he failed to attend a May court hearing. Police say they found a clandestine marijuana grow and a extraction operation for THC, the active in...>>
Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife given probation
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a Kansas City, Kansas, bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Lawrence John Ripple to probation. Ripple went to the Bank of Labor - a block from police headquarters - last September. He gave a note to a teller saying he had a gun and was demanding money. After he was given it, Ripple waited for police.>>
Scientists discover 118 year old lost painting by famous explorer
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - Scientists discovered a lost 118-year-old painting by one of Britain's most famous explorers in Antarctica. The scientists from New Zealand stumbled on the painting in a historic hut on the continent. They made the discovery last year, but just announced it Tuesday. The painting - a delicate watercolor of a bird - is almost perfectly-preserved. It was painted by Dr. Edward Wilson, a British polar explorer>>
Florida baseball team celebrates 'you might be the father's day'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Minor league baseball teams are no stranger to the odd promotion, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's latest promotion is turning heads. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating "you might be the Father's Day" when they take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos this Thursday. The team will be handing out pregnancy tests at the ball park,"so you'll know if you need to return for Sunday's Father's Day game" ->>
PHOTOS: Management says too early to say cause of London apartment fire
LONDON - The manager of the 24-story, 120-unit public housing complex devastated by fire in west London says it is too early to speculate what caused the inferno and what contributed to its spread. The Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organization says it will cooperate fully "with all the relevant authorities in order to ascertain the cause of this tragedy," in which at least 12 people died.>>
