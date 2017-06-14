Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife given probation - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife given probation

Posted: Updated:
Lawrence Ripple (Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office) Lawrence Ripple (Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office)
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -

A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a Kansas City, Kansas, bank so he could get away from his wife was sentenced Tuesday to six months of home confinement.
    
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Lawrence John Ripple to probation, including 50 hours of community service.
    
Ripple went to the Bank of Labor - a block from police headquarters - last September. He gave a note to a teller saying he had a gun and was demanding money. After he was given it, Ripple waited for police.
    
Court records indicate Ripple wrote the robbery note in front of his wife and told her he would rather be in jail than at home.
    
The Kansas City Star reports Ripple told the judge Tuesday that heart surgery left him depressed and unlike himself before he robbed the bank.
  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:21:07 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

  • Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:56:20 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>

  • Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home

    Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:40 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:40:24 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries. "They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries. "They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Deputies involved in Spokane Valley Motel 6 shooting identified

    Deputies involved in Spokane Valley Motel 6 shooting identified

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:40:01 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is releasing the names of the Spokane Valley Deputies involved in last week's arson and officer involved shooting incident at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley. The suspect, identified as Michael Kruse, would not follow commands and moved toward deputies with a knife in his hands before deputies fired their weapons.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is releasing the names of the Spokane Valley Deputies involved in last week's arson and officer involved shooting incident at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley. The suspect, identified as Michael Kruse, would not follow commands and moved toward deputies with a knife in his hands before deputies fired their weapons.

    >>

  • Police: Accidental shooting injures 2 men in Idaho

    Police: Accidental shooting injures 2 men in Idaho

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:27:46 GMT
    Police: Accidental shooting injures 2 men in IdahoPolice: Accidental shooting injures 2 men in Idaho

    MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - Police in southwest Idaho say they're investigating an apparent accidental shooting on Wednesday that injured two men. Police responded at about 2:15 p.m. to a home in Meridian where one man was shot in the hand and the other in the abdomen. Police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Authorities say it's not clear what led to the shooting, but preliminary information suggests it wasn't intentional. ...

    >>

    MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - Police in southwest Idaho say they're investigating an apparent accidental shooting on Wednesday that injured two men. Police responded at about 2:15 p.m. to a home in Meridian where one man was shot in the hand and the other in the abdomen. Police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Authorities say it's not clear what led to the shooting, but preliminary information suggests it wasn't intentional. ...

    >>

  • Stolen flatbed, slow chase: Driver couldn't shift gears

    Stolen flatbed, slow chase: Driver couldn't shift gears

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:17:34 GMT

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities say a thief who couldn't figure out how to shift out of first gear led a slow-speed chase in a flatbed truck.      Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells AL.com the 16-mile (26 kilometer) chase never topped 30 mph (48 kph). It ended when the transmission seized, stopping the truck.

    >>

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities say a thief who couldn't figure out how to shift out of first gear led a slow-speed chase in a flatbed truck.      Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells AL.com the 16-mile (26 kilometer) chase never topped 30 mph (48 kph). It ended when the transmission seized, stopping the truck.

    >>
    •   