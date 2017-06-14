Scientists discover 118 year old lost painting by famous explorer

Scientists discovered a lost 118-year-old painting by one of Britain's most famous explorers in Antarctica.



The scientists from New Zealand stumbled on the painting in a historic hut on the continent.



They made the discovery last year, but just announced it Tuesday.



The painting - a delicate watercolor of a bird - is almost perfectly-preserved.



It was painted by Dr. Edward Wilson, a British polar explorer who died in Antarctica in 1912.



The painting was hidden among dust and moldy papers in the hut that Wilson sheltered in on a 1911 expedition.



The painting is dated 1899, but how it ended up in the hut 12 years after Wilson painted it is a mystery.



Scientists said they were shocked and excited to find it.