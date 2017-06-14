Man charged with marijuana manufacture after house fire

(AP) - A Washington man has been charged for a marijuana operation that was found during a house fire that claimed his mother's life.



The Kitsap Sun reported Tuesday that 46-year-old Matthew Parham was charged with manufacture of marijuana. He had a bench warrant issued for his arrest earlier in June after he failed to attend a May court hearing.



Police say they found a clandestine marijuana grow and a extraction operation for THC, the active ingredient of cannabis, while they investigated the February house fire that killed Parham's mother.



According to document, Parham told a detective he was growing the marijuana. Washington state law says growers and processors require a license from state regulators.



Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

6/14/2017 12:29:43 PM (GMT -7:00)