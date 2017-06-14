Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane

Spokane Police have detained a man who barricaded himself inside a north Spokane apartment with a young child.

Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court. Police were able to negotiate with the man and he was detained without incident.

He is now in custody and Spokane Police say there is no threat to the public.

The child is safe.

The roads in the area have been reopened.