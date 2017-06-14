Arrest ends six-week nationwide spree of Dollar Tree robberies

Authorities in Connecticut have arrested a man suspected of robbing 10 Dollar Tree and Dollar General stores across the nation, including one in Coeur d'Alene.

Following a robbery in Connecticut, the Connecticut State Parole Office identified the suspect as 53-year-old David D. Hunter of Enfield Connecticut. Connecticut law enforcement officials along with the FBI were able to track Hunter to a casino in eastern Indiana. The FBI, working with the Lawrenceburg Police Department in Indiana, took Hunter into custody at the casino without incident. Hunter is being held by the FBI on federal charges.

This is a joint investigation involving many law enforcement agencies across the country who have worked hard to identify and arrest Hunter. The investigation is ongoing.