Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities say a thief who couldn't figure out how to shift out of first gear led a slow-speed chase in a flatbed truck.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells AL.com the 16-mile (26 kilometer) chase never topped 30 mph (48 kph). It ended when the transmission seized, stopping the truck.

Authorities say 29-year-old Randy Dewayne Vert of Pinson faces multiple charges, including attempting to elude and resisting arrest. His bail is set at $5,900.

Deputies say the chase began early Wednesday when deputies checked on a car abandoned in Birmingham and were told a man had just stolen a nearby Kenworth T-300 flatbed delivery truck.

Christian jokes, "Thank God he couldn't find second gear - the pursuit could have gotten all the way up to 35 mph."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HUDSON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida fire-rescue crew has been evicted from its station by an invasion of bats.

The Tampa Bay Times reports anywhere from 500 to 1,000 bats found their way into the station in Pasco County, north of Tampa. The nocturnal winged critters have been found in the sleeping quarters, weight room and bathrooms and created an unsanitary and unsafe working environment. Officials are working with a trapper to remove them.

The newspaper reports emergency workers first tried offering them bat boxes, which have holes in the bottom and rods that run horizontally inside for hanging. But the colony moved into the station anyway.

It's illegal to completely remove them until after August when the baby bats mature. Until then, officials will seal off entrances to the living quarters.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) - A western Michigan city has broken a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach.

The Ludington Daily News and The Muskegon Chronicle report 1,387 people angelically assembled on a Lake Michigan beachfront in Ludington on Saturday and worked their magic for 30 seconds. That far surpasses the roughly 350 who made sand angels for 15 seconds two years ago in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

A Guinness judge verified the record.

The Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation organized what's been dubbed "Be Someone's Angel." The event, which had a $20 suggested donation, raised money for the hospital's cancer service center.

The effort was part of "Love Ludington" weekend, which also features the opening of the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York company that sells soup from the recipes of the chef who was the real-life model of the Soup Nazi on "Seinfeld" has filed for bankruptcy.

The filing from Soupman Inc. comes less than a month after its chief financial officer was arrested on charges of cheating the government out of employment-related taxes. The CFO has pleaded not guilty.

Soupman Inc. is based in Staten Island and sells soups made from the recipes of Al Yeganeh. He and his New York soup stand were the inspiration for the "Seinfeld" character, with the catchphrase "No soup for you!"

The company said Tuesday it needs to seek bankruptcy protection in part because of "recent company developments" but store shelves will continue to carry its products including lobster bisque and mulligatawny.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PARIS (AP) -- Two teenage boys have been rescued after three days underground in the skeleton-lined labyrinth of the Catacombs of Paris.

Paris police said they alerted firefighters early Wednesday that the boys, aged 16 and 17, were missing. Police said teams of rescuers, including climbers and sniffer dogs, set out to search for the youths and found them beneath southern Paris a few hours later suffering from slight hypothermia.

It was unclear how the boys got lost.

Sometimes people sneak into the catacombs after the official museum is closed and venture into areas normally off-limits, even organizing special parties or adventure games.

Some 20 meters (66 feet) below Paris, the catacombs hold the remains of 6 million people, transferred there starting in the 1700s as public graveyards were closed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) -- A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a Kansas City, Kansas, bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression.

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Lawrence John Ripple to probation.

Ripple went to the Bank of Labor - a block from police headquarters - last September. He gave a note to a teller saying he had a gun and was demanding money. After he was given it, Ripple waited for police.

Court records indicate Ripple wrote the robbery note in front of his wife and told her he would rather be in jail than at home.

The Kansas City Star reports Ripple told the judge Tuesday that heart surgery left him depressed and unlike himself before he robbed the bank.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PUTNAM, Conn. (AP) -- A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he went on a naked rampage inside an antiques store.

Police in Putnam responded to the Antiques Marketplace around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after reports of suspicious activity.

When they arrived, they found glass on the sidewalk and damage to several windows.

Upon entering, officers saw a "completely naked" man knocking over display cases and smashing items.

Police arrested 50-year-old Sean Morisette on charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond pending a court appearance Wednesday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida bakery claims faulty cake pans created a dessert disaster and has taken the pan-maker to court.

Alessi Bakeries of Tampa says a new, undisclosed component in pans the bakery bought caused the pans to warp, ruining $120,000 of their Tres Leches cakes.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Alessi paid $5,000 for about 35,000 pans from US Foods Inc. Once the cakes were baked, the pans wouldn't support the weight of the cakes and became deformed.

Tres Leches is a sponge cake soaked with a mixture of three milks: evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and heavy cream.

Alessi is seeking damages for the ruined cakes, as well as the cost of the pans.

Reached Tuesday, US Foods said it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



LAS VEGAS (AP) - The famous neon sign of a cowgirl in downtown Las Vegas has been taken down as part of the construction of a planned casino-resort.

After more than two decades on Freemont Street, "Vegas Vickie" was dismantled Tuesday.

Casino owner Derek Stevens says his company is looking for a home for the neon sign. It was created in 1980 and originally dubbed "Sassy Sally" after a casino of that name.

Stevens' company is planning to transform the space previously occupied by the Las Vegas Club.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COOPER CITY, Fla. (AP) - A spider is being blamed for a car crash in the Florida suburbs.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Jachles tweeted that the crash happened Tuesday after the driver saw a spider loose in the car.

The white car hit a light pole, knocking it into the street in Cooper City, which is northwest of Miami.

Few details about the crash were available, but pictures taken by the sheriff's office show damage to the car's front end.

In a tweet , Jachles said while he doesn't know what kind of spider caused the one-vehicle crash, it definitely was "not #itsybitsy."