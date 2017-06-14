Stolen flatbed, slow chase: Driver couldn't shift gears - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Stolen flatbed, slow chase: Driver couldn't shift gears

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy Jefferson County Jail Photo courtesy Jefferson County Jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -

Alabama authorities say a thief who couldn't figure out how to shift out of first gear led a slow-speed chase in a flatbed truck.
    
Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells AL.com the 16-mile (26 kilometer) chase never topped 30 mph (48 kph). It ended when the transmission seized, stopping the truck.
    
Authorities say 29-year-old Randy Dewayne Vert of Pinson faces multiple charges, including attempting to elude and resisting arrest. His bail is set at $5,900.
    
Deputies say the chase began early Wednesday when deputies checked on a car abandoned in Birmingham and were told a man had just stolen a nearby Kenworth T-300 flatbed delivery truck.
    
Christian jokes, "Thank God he couldn't find second gear - the pursuit could have gotten all the way up to 35 mph."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:21:07 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

  • Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:56:20 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>

  • Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home

    Large industrial batteries stolen from outside Spokane Valley home

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:40 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:40:24 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries. "They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Sometime Sunday night thieves stole six batteries that were stacked in front of the garage of Kyle Harrison's family home in Spokane Valley. But these weren't your typical car batteries. "They're a little odd for someone to walk away with," Harrison said.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Deputies involved in Spokane Valley Motel 6 shooting identified

    Deputies involved in Spokane Valley Motel 6 shooting identified

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:40:01 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is releasing the names of the Spokane Valley Deputies involved in last week's arson and officer involved shooting incident at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley. The suspect, identified as Michael Kruse, would not follow commands and moved toward deputies with a knife in his hands before deputies fired their weapons.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is releasing the names of the Spokane Valley Deputies involved in last week's arson and officer involved shooting incident at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley. The suspect, identified as Michael Kruse, would not follow commands and moved toward deputies with a knife in his hands before deputies fired their weapons.

    >>

  • Police: Accidental shooting injures 2 men in Idaho

    Police: Accidental shooting injures 2 men in Idaho

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:27:46 GMT
    Police: Accidental shooting injures 2 men in IdahoPolice: Accidental shooting injures 2 men in Idaho

    MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - Police in southwest Idaho say they're investigating an apparent accidental shooting on Wednesday that injured two men. Police responded at about 2:15 p.m. to a home in Meridian where one man was shot in the hand and the other in the abdomen. Police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Authorities say it's not clear what led to the shooting, but preliminary information suggests it wasn't intentional. ...

    >>

    MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - Police in southwest Idaho say they're investigating an apparent accidental shooting on Wednesday that injured two men. Police responded at about 2:15 p.m. to a home in Meridian where one man was shot in the hand and the other in the abdomen. Police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Authorities say it's not clear what led to the shooting, but preliminary information suggests it wasn't intentional. ...

    >>

  • Stolen flatbed, slow chase: Driver couldn't shift gears

    Stolen flatbed, slow chase: Driver couldn't shift gears

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:17:34 GMT

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities say a thief who couldn't figure out how to shift out of first gear led a slow-speed chase in a flatbed truck.      Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells AL.com the 16-mile (26 kilometer) chase never topped 30 mph (48 kph). It ended when the transmission seized, stopping the truck.

    >>

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities say a thief who couldn't figure out how to shift out of first gear led a slow-speed chase in a flatbed truck.      Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells AL.com the 16-mile (26 kilometer) chase never topped 30 mph (48 kph). It ended when the transmission seized, stopping the truck.

    >>
    •   