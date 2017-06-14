Police: Accidental shooting injures 2 men in Idaho

(AP) - Police in southwest Idaho say they're investigating an apparent accidental shooting on Wednesday that injured two men.



Police responded at about 2:15 p.m. to a home in Meridian where one man was shot in the hand and the other in the abdomen.



Police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.



Authorities say it's not clear what led to the shooting, but preliminary information suggests it wasn't intentional.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/14/2017 2:13:25 PM (GMT -7:00)