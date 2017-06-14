Deputies involved in Spokane Valley Motel 6 shooting identified

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is releasing the names of the Spokane Valley Deputies involved in last week's arson and officer involved shooting incident at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley. The suspect, identified as Michael Kruse, would not follow commands and moved toward deputies with a knife in his hands before deputies fired their weapons. Kruse is facing a first degree arson charge for intentionally starting a fire in his room and more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Deputy Nathan Booth began his career with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in November 2014 after receiving a BA Degree in Criminal Justice from Eastern Washington University. Since that time, he sought a position and was selected as a member of the SWAT Team in May of 2016; he received a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Certificate of Appreciation Award, recognition from citizens and the respect of his fellow deputies.

Deputy Jeff Getchell is a 16 year veteran of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. He received a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Certificate of Appreciation Award as well as several commendations from supervisors and recognition from the citizens he has served.

Deputy Tyler Kullman is an 11 year veteran of law enforcement with the last 6 years with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. He and his partner K9 Khan are active members of the K9 Unit and deploys with the SWAT Team as such. Deputy Kullman currently is an instructor for Patrol Tactics and Reality Based Training (RBT) and previously taught Defensive Tactics as well. He has received a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Certificate of Appreciation Award, an Annual Unit Merit Award (SWAT Team) and assisted with the Annual Canine for K9 Events in the fall.

Deputy Spenser Rassier began his career with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in June 2015. He applied for a position as a SWAT Team member and was accepted in May of 2016. Deputy Rassier has received Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Certificate of Appreciation Award and is respected by his fellow deputies and team members.