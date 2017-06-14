Deputies involved in Spokane Valley Motel 6 shooting identified - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deputies involved in Spokane Valley Motel 6 shooting identified

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
L to R: Deputies Getchell, Kullman, Rassier and Booth L to R: Deputies Getchell, Kullman, Rassier and Booth
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is releasing the names of the Spokane Valley Deputies involved in last week's arson and officer involved shooting incident at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley. The suspect, identified as Michael Kruse, would not follow commands and moved toward deputies with a knife in his hands before deputies fired their weapons. Kruse is facing a first degree arson charge for intentionally starting a fire in his room and more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Deputy Nathan Booth began his career with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in November 2014 after receiving a BA Degree in Criminal Justice from Eastern Washington University.  Since that time, he sought a position and was selected as a member of the SWAT Team in May of 2016; he received a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Certificate of Appreciation Award, recognition from citizens and the respect of his fellow deputies.

Deputy Jeff Getchell is a 16 year veteran of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.  He received a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Certificate of Appreciation Award as well as several commendations from supervisors and recognition from the citizens he has served.

Deputy Tyler Kullman is an 11 year veteran of law enforcement with the last 6 years with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.  He and his partner K9 Khan are active members of the K9 Unit and deploys with the SWAT Team as such.  Deputy Kullman currently is an instructor for Patrol Tactics and Reality Based Training (RBT) and previously taught Defensive Tactics as well.  He has received a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Certificate of Appreciation Award, an Annual Unit Merit Award (SWAT Team) and assisted with the Annual Canine for K9 Events in the fall.

Deputy Spenser Rassier began his career with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in June 2015.  He applied for a position as a SWAT Team member and was accepted in May of 2016.  Deputy Rassier has received Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Certificate of Appreciation Award and is respected by his fellow deputies and team members. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:21:07 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

  • Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:56:20 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>

  • Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:09:47 GMT

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Coast Guard rescues sinking vessel in Puget Sound

    Coast Guard rescues sinking vessel in Puget Sound

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:48:15 GMT
    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific NorthwestU.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - The Coast Guard rescued two people and four dogs from a vessel that was sinking east of Point No Point in Puget Sound. Officials received a call for help at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the captain of a 26-foot (8 meter) pleasure craft. He said his vessel was taking on water. The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene at about 9 p.m., and a boat crew arrived soon after. The crew of the Victoria Clipper, a catamaran-style pas...

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - The Coast Guard rescued two people and four dogs from a vessel that was sinking east of Point No Point in Puget Sound. Officials received a call for help at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the captain of a 26-foot (8 meter) pleasure craft. He said his vessel was taking on water. The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene at about 9 p.m., and a boat crew arrived soon after. The crew of the Victoria Clipper, a catamaran-style pas...

    >>

  • Judge: Redo part of analysis for Dakota Access pipeline

    Judge: Redo part of analysis for Dakota Access pipeline

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:37:19 GMT

    FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has handed a lifeline to efforts to block the Dakota Access pipeline. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers didn't adequately consider the possible impacts of an oil spill where the pipeline passes under Lake Oahe (oh-AH'-hey), a wide area of the Missouri River, in North Dakota. Boasberg says the Army must redo its environmental analysis in certain sections and he'll cons...

    >>

    FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has handed a lifeline to efforts to block the Dakota Access pipeline. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers didn't adequately consider the possible impacts of an oil spill where the pipeline passes under Lake Oahe (oh-AH'-hey), a wide area of the Missouri River, in North Dakota. Boasberg says the Army must redo its environmental analysis in certain sections and he'll cons...

    >>

  • 'Try not to lose your faith in people': Stranger steps up after man's bike stolen

    'Try not to lose your faith in people': Stranger steps up after man's bike stolen

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:34:06 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tears of sadness became tears of happiness for one man after he was devastated over his bike getting stolen. Aaron Kreitz is just overwhelmed with how many people have reached out asking how they can help. His bike was stolen while he was at work at North Central Care Center. The bike was a gift from his grandmother for his birthday. He also got it to start his new job last week.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tears of sadness became tears of happiness for one man after he was devastated over his bike getting stolen. Aaron Kreitz is just overwhelmed with how many people have reached out asking how they can help. His bike was stolen while he was at work at North Central Care Center. The bike was a gift from his grandmother for his birthday. He also got it to start his new job last week.

    >>
    •   