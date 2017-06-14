Good Samaritan braves flames to rescue woman, dogs

Good Samaritan braves flames to rescue woman, dogsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2
Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2
KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.>>
KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.>>
Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County
Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.>>
Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West
Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.>>
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.>>
Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane
Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have detained a man who barricaded himself inside a north Spokane apartment with a young child. Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have detained a man who barricaded himself inside a north Spokane apartment with a young child. Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court.>>
Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife given probation
Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife given probation
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a Kansas City, Kansas, bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Lawrence John Ripple to probation. Ripple went to the Bank of Labor - a block from police headquarters - last September. He gave a note to a teller saying he had a gun and was demanding money. After he was given it, Ripple waited for police.>>
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a Kansas City, Kansas, bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Lawrence John Ripple to probation. Ripple went to the Bank of Labor - a block from police headquarters - last September. He gave a note to a teller saying he had a gun and was demanding money. After he was given it, Ripple waited for police.>>
Officers responding to burglary call make meth-laced candy drug bust
Officers responding to burglary call make meth-laced candy drug bust
HOUSTON, Texas - Authorities responding to a burglary call at a suburban Houston, Texas home say they seized more than $1 million in methamphetamines disguised as candy. What officers found instead of a robbery was a large scale candy meth operation with the candy in the shape of Star wars Characters and Batman and lollipops. 36-year-old Evonne Mick and 26-year-old David Salinas are being held in the case. The house officers found the candy in is Mick's residence.>>
HOUSTON, Texas - Authorities responding to a burglary call at a suburban Houston, Texas home say they seized more than $1 million in methamphetamines disguised as candy. What officers found instead of a robbery was a large scale candy meth operation with the candy in the shape of Star wars Characters and Batman and lollipops. 36-year-old Evonne Mick and 26-year-old David Salinas are being held in the case. The house officers found the candy in is Mick's residence.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Coast Guard rescues sinking vessel in Puget Sound
Coast Guard rescues sinking vessel in Puget Sound
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - The Coast Guard rescued two people and four dogs from a vessel that was sinking east of Point No Point in Puget Sound. Officials received a call for help at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the captain of a 26-foot (8 meter) pleasure craft. He said his vessel was taking on water. The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene at about 9 p.m., and a boat crew arrived soon after. The crew of the Victoria Clipper, a catamaran-style pas...>>
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - The Coast Guard rescued two people and four dogs from a vessel that was sinking east of Point No Point in Puget Sound. Officials received a call for help at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the captain of a 26-foot (8 meter) pleasure craft. He said his vessel was taking on water. The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene at about 9 p.m., and a boat crew arrived soon after. The crew of the Victoria Clipper, a catamaran-style pas...>>
Judge: Redo part of analysis for Dakota Access pipeline
Judge: Redo part of analysis for Dakota Access pipeline
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has handed a lifeline to efforts to block the Dakota Access pipeline. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers didn't adequately consider the possible impacts of an oil spill where the pipeline passes under Lake Oahe (oh-AH'-hey), a wide area of the Missouri River, in North Dakota. Boasberg says the Army must redo its environmental analysis in certain sections and he'll cons...>>
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has handed a lifeline to efforts to block the Dakota Access pipeline. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers didn't adequately consider the possible impacts of an oil spill where the pipeline passes under Lake Oahe (oh-AH'-hey), a wide area of the Missouri River, in North Dakota. Boasberg says the Army must redo its environmental analysis in certain sections and he'll cons...>>
'Try not to lose your faith in people': Stranger steps up after man's bike stolen
'Try not to lose your faith in people': Stranger steps up after man's bike stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tears of sadness became tears of happiness for one man after he was devastated over his bike getting stolen. Aaron Kreitz is just overwhelmed with how many people have reached out asking how they can help. His bike was stolen while he was at work at North Central Care Center. The bike was a gift from his grandmother for his birthday. He also got it to start his new job last week.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tears of sadness became tears of happiness for one man after he was devastated over his bike getting stolen. Aaron Kreitz is just overwhelmed with how many people have reached out asking how they can help. His bike was stolen while he was at work at North Central Care Center. The bike was a gift from his grandmother for his birthday. He also got it to start his new job last week.>>
Shelter dog bites man at council meeting promoting adoption
Shelter dog bites man at council meeting promoting adoption
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A plan to promote pet adoption during a Florida city's televised council meetings may have already gone to the dogs. The Florida Times-Union reports that a 2-year-old pit bull mix named Elvis bit the ankle of a man who stepped on him Tuesday before the Jacksonville City Council meeting. A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report says an audience member told officers the 63-year-old man was barreling down a crowded aisle when he became t...>>
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A plan to promote pet adoption during a Florida city's televised council meetings may have already gone to the dogs. The Florida Times-Union reports that a 2-year-old pit bull mix named Elvis bit the ankle of a man who stepped on him Tuesday before the Jacksonville City Council meeting. A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report says an audience member told officers the 63-year-old man was barreling down a crowded aisle when he became t...>>
Northern California Air Force base on security lockdown
Northern California Air Force base on security lockdown
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco is locked down due to what the base calls a security incident. The base issued a security alert shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday asking people to shelter in place and to lock doors and windows. Marie Lowe, a civilian who answered the phone at the base's public affairs office, says details are sketchy and officials are investigating because they don't know exactly what is going on.>>
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco is locked down due to what the base calls a security incident. The base issued a security alert shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday asking people to shelter in place and to lock doors and windows. Marie Lowe, a civilian who answered the phone at the base's public affairs office, says details are sketchy and officials are investigating because they don't know exactly what is going on.>>
Seattle Mayor: The withdrawal of lawsuit vindicates me
Seattle Mayor: The withdrawal of lawsuit vindicates me
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A man who accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexually abusing him when he was a teenager has asked a court to dismiss the lawsuit he filed against the mayor. In a motion filed Tuesday, Delvonn Heckard's lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard, said Heckard feels it would be wise to complete his extensive counseling and recovery before moving forward with the case. Beauregard said Heckard still wants to pursue the legal action but determined it would b...>>
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A man who accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexually abusing him when he was a teenager has asked a court to dismiss the lawsuit he filed against the mayor. In a motion filed Tuesday, Delvonn Heckard's lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard, said Heckard feels it would be wise to complete his extensive counseling and recovery before moving forward with the case. Beauregard said Heckard still wants to pursue the legal action but determined it would b...>>
Witness: Fleeing UPS workers board bus to escape
Witness: Fleeing UPS workers board bus to escape
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A San Francisco woman said she was riding a bus to work when she saw a group of workers streaming out of a UPS facility where an employee opened fire. Jessica Franklin said the workers started banging on the bus when it made a stop Wednesday. She said they ducked as they boarded and told the driver to "go, go, go." And the driver did.>>
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A San Francisco woman said she was riding a bus to work when she saw a group of workers streaming out of a UPS facility where an employee opened fire. Jessica Franklin said the workers started banging on the bus when it made a stop Wednesday. She said they ducked as they boarded and told the driver to "go, go, go." And the driver did.>>
Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane
Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have detained a man who barricaded himself inside a north Spokane apartment with a young child. Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have detained a man who barricaded himself inside a north Spokane apartment with a young child. Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court.>>
New York police search for men who attack clerk with avocados
New York police search for men who attack clerk with avocados
NEW YORK, New York- New York City Police are searching for two suspects who attacked a deli clerk and broke his jaw by pummeling him with avocados and bananas. The incident happened on Memorial Day in the Bronx. The suspects casually picked up avocados, which they then hurled at the worker. The New York Police Department is releasing surveillance video now in hopes of finding the two men, whom police believe are in their>>
NEW YORK, New York- New York City Police are searching for two suspects who attacked a deli clerk and broke his jaw by pummeling him with avocados and bananas. The incident happened on Memorial Day in the Bronx. The suspects casually picked up avocados, which they then hurled at the worker. The New York Police Department is releasing surveillance video now in hopes of finding the two men, whom police believe are in their>>
Mayweather to fight UFC star McGregor Aug. 26
Mayweather to fight UFC star McGregor Aug. 26
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Floyd Mayweather Jr. said Wednesday he will come out of retirement to face UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match on Aug. 26.>>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Floyd Mayweather Jr. said Wednesday he will come out of retirement to face UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match on Aug. 26.>>