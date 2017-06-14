Good Samaritan braves flames to rescue woman, dogs

(WESH) A Good Samaritan saw a Cocoa, Florida home on fire Tuesday and ran into the flames to save a woman and two of her dogs.



"Driving by and I seen some clouds and it was too big to be a bonfire," Josh Leissa said.



Leissa decided he needed to act.



"I went into the front door and that part was blocked so I couldn't go in there. So I had to go to the back and she was in the back room." he said. " A lot of smoke. Could barely see anything."



Inside Leissa found a woman lying down, the only protection he could offer her was a yellow rain poncho.



"I grabbed her and her dogs and got her out of there," Leissa said.



Read more: http://bit.ly/2sbsNp0