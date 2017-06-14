Shelter dog bites man at council meeting promoting adoption - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Shelter dog bites man at council meeting promoting adoption

Posted: Updated:
Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

 (AP) - A plan to promote pet adoption during a Florida city's televised council meetings may have already gone to the dogs.
    
The Florida Times-Union reports that a 2-year-old pit bull mix named Elvis bit the ankle of a man who stepped on him Tuesday before the Jacksonville City Council meeting.
    
A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report says an audience member told officers the 63-year-old man was barreling down a crowded aisle when he became tangled in the dog's leash and stepped on the animal. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for stitches.
    
Elvis was placed in a 10-day quarantine. Shelter workers call the bite an isolated incident, but his future adoption eligibility is undetermined.
    
It was the second meeting attended by city-shelter dogs wearing "Take Me Home" vests. Officials aren't sure whether the program will continue.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/14/2017 4:07:05 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:21:07 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

  • Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:56:20 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>

  • Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:09:47 GMT

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Coast Guard rescues sinking vessel in Puget Sound

    Coast Guard rescues sinking vessel in Puget Sound

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:48:15 GMT
    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific NorthwestU.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - The Coast Guard rescued two people and four dogs from a vessel that was sinking east of Point No Point in Puget Sound. Officials received a call for help at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the captain of a 26-foot (8 meter) pleasure craft. He said his vessel was taking on water. The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene at about 9 p.m., and a boat crew arrived soon after. The crew of the Victoria Clipper, a catamaran-style pas...

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - The Coast Guard rescued two people and four dogs from a vessel that was sinking east of Point No Point in Puget Sound. Officials received a call for help at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the captain of a 26-foot (8 meter) pleasure craft. He said his vessel was taking on water. The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene at about 9 p.m., and a boat crew arrived soon after. The crew of the Victoria Clipper, a catamaran-style pas...

    >>

  • Judge: Redo part of analysis for Dakota Access pipeline

    Judge: Redo part of analysis for Dakota Access pipeline

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:37:19 GMT

    FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has handed a lifeline to efforts to block the Dakota Access pipeline. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers didn't adequately consider the possible impacts of an oil spill where the pipeline passes under Lake Oahe (oh-AH'-hey), a wide area of the Missouri River, in North Dakota. Boasberg says the Army must redo its environmental analysis in certain sections and he'll cons...

    >>

    FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has handed a lifeline to efforts to block the Dakota Access pipeline. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers didn't adequately consider the possible impacts of an oil spill where the pipeline passes under Lake Oahe (oh-AH'-hey), a wide area of the Missouri River, in North Dakota. Boasberg says the Army must redo its environmental analysis in certain sections and he'll cons...

    >>

  • 'Try not to lose your faith in people': Stranger steps up after man's bike stolen

    'Try not to lose your faith in people': Stranger steps up after man's bike stolen

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:34:06 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tears of sadness became tears of happiness for one man after he was devastated over his bike getting stolen. Aaron Kreitz is just overwhelmed with how many people have reached out asking how they can help. His bike was stolen while he was at work at North Central Care Center. The bike was a gift from his grandmother for his birthday. He also got it to start his new job last week.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tears of sadness became tears of happiness for one man after he was devastated over his bike getting stolen. Aaron Kreitz is just overwhelmed with how many people have reached out asking how they can help. His bike was stolen while he was at work at North Central Care Center. The bike was a gift from his grandmother for his birthday. He also got it to start his new job last week.

    >>
    •   