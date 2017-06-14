Shelter dog bites man at council meeting promoting adoption

(AP) - A plan to promote pet adoption during a Florida city's televised council meetings may have already gone to the dogs.



The Florida Times-Union reports that a 2-year-old pit bull mix named Elvis bit the ankle of a man who stepped on him Tuesday before the Jacksonville City Council meeting.



A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report says an audience member told officers the 63-year-old man was barreling down a crowded aisle when he became tangled in the dog's leash and stepped on the animal. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for stitches.



Elvis was placed in a 10-day quarantine. Shelter workers call the bite an isolated incident, but his future adoption eligibility is undetermined.



It was the second meeting attended by city-shelter dogs wearing "Take Me Home" vests. Officials aren't sure whether the program will continue.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/14/2017 4:07:05 PM (GMT -7:00)