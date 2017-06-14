'Try not to lose your faith in people': Stranger steps up after man's bike stolen

Tears of sadness became tears of happiness for one man after he was devastated over his bike getting stolen.

Aaron Kreitz is just overwhelmed with how many people have reached out asking how they can help.

His bike was stolen while he was at work at North Central Care Center. The bike was a gift from his grandmother for his birthday. He also got it to start his new job last week. But a criminal was caught on camera cutting his lock, and stealing his bike.

After our original story aired, lots of people responded. But one woman, a complete stranger, called Kreitz’s place of work and asked if she could drop off a gift card for a new bike for Kreitz. When Kreitz was told about it, he says he was speechless.

The gift card came with a U-lock and a note, that read, “Try not to lose your faith in people. For every bad person, there’s a million good out there!”

“I kind of cried a little bit - just happy though. Not anything like the other day. It was just really nice. I’ve got it posted on my wall,” he says.

He also wants to thank everyone for all their support and offers to help.