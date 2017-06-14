Coast Guard rescues sinking vessel in Puget Sound

(AP) - The Coast Guard rescued two people and four dogs from a vessel that was sinking east of Point No Point in Puget Sound.



Officials received a call for help at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the captain of a 26-foot (8 meter) pleasure craft. He said his vessel was taking on water.



The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene at about 9 p.m., and a boat crew arrived soon after.



The crew of the Victoria Clipper, a catamaran-style passenger vessel was in the area and stood by in case the other passengers had to abandon ship.



A crewmember climbed aboard the distressed vessel, located a hole in the stern and plugged it before draining water from the vessel.



The boat crew towed the vessel to safety at Edmonds Marina.

