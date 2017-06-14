Unknown child found in 1976 may have spent time in Washington state

The blue region is where the boy spent early life. The red is where he spent later life.

Investigators with the Greece Police Department in Greece, New York, are asking for your help to identify an unknown child found in 1976.

On March 9, 1976, the skeletal remains of a young child were found inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in Greece, NY. Greece is a neighborhood just outside of Rochester.

As part of the ongoing search, law enforcement and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children facilitated isotope testing on the child's remains which indicate that he may not have been local to the New York area, having likely spent the first years of his life in the Northwest, and the last years of his life in the southeast

Greece PD worked with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have the child's DNA tested, confirming the child is male.

He has brown hair and was found wearing a light blue pajama top with a deer design on the left chest area. He was also wearing a plastic diaper that was fastened two stainless steel diaper pins.

He had a prominent bulge to the back left region of his skull creating a large skull abnormality. While it's not clear what caused it, it likely meant the child couldn't walk and had developmental deficiencies.

Anyone with tips should call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).