Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge.

"You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.

According to court documents, Devere Delong grabbed his girlfriend's throat with his right hand and the back of her neck, with his left hand and proceeded to strangle her.

What the victim's son did next most likely saved her life: "It does say in the Affidavit that her son had to shoot you with a BB gun because you were strangling his mother," said Judge Plese in court Wednesday.

There was no response or regret shown by Delong. but the momentary distracting sting from the BB was enough to allow the victim to make it out of the house on Queen, where the assault took place, and go to this 7/11 on Empire and Nevada until Spokane Police arrived.

Reviewing this horrific sequence of events, a specialist in domestic violence told KHQ she wished this happened less.

"It's really common for children who are in ongoing domestic violence households to stand up for the victim," Taffy Hunter said.

For all his heroism, the child likely didn't escape unscathed.

The victim's son was afraid that his mom was going to die. That fear - and seeing an attack like this on his own family could leave lasting scars.

"The impact is life long and so we see it in psychological impacts, as well as behavioral, academic, just across the board the impact that it has on children," Hunter said.

Delong is sitting in the Spokane county jail with a $40,000 dollar bond.

    •   