Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident

Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incidentPosted: Updated:
Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2
KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.>>
Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.>>
Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.>>
Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have detained a man who barricaded himself inside a north Spokane apartment with a young child. Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court.>>
Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife given probation
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a Kansas City, Kansas, bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Lawrence John Ripple to probation. Ripple went to the Bank of Labor - a block from police headquarters - last September. He gave a note to a teller saying he had a gun and was demanding money. After he was given it, Ripple waited for police.>>
Officers responding to burglary call make meth-laced candy drug bust
HOUSTON, Texas - Authorities responding to a burglary call at a suburban Houston, Texas home say they seized more than $1 million in methamphetamines disguised as candy. What officers found instead of a robbery was a large scale candy meth operation with the candy in the shape of Star wars Characters and Batman and lollipops. 36-year-old Evonne Mick and 26-year-old David Salinas are being held in the case. The house officers found the candy in is Mick's residence.>>
Two dogs die in Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley fire crews responded to a reported house fire on Cataldo Avenue Wednesday evening. The fire broke out around 6:13 p.m. Arriving crews found the front room of the house fully involved, with smoke pouring out the front window and door openings of the home and neighbors attempting to fight the fire using garden hoses.>>
Rescue crews pull man up from rocks beneath Monroe Street Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - Emergency crews worked Wednesday night to rescue a man from the rocks below the viewing area beneath the Monroe Street Bridge Wednesday evening. Firefighters on the scene told KHQ the man was critically injured when he landed on the rocks below and did not make it to the water of the Spokane River. The man was in critical condition Wednesday evening.>>
Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.>>
Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have detained a man who barricaded himself inside a north Spokane apartment with a young child. Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court.>>
Unknown child found in 1976 may have spent time in Washington state
GREECE, NY - Investigators with the Greece Police Department in Greece, New York, are asking for your help to identify an unknown child found in 1976. On March 9, 1976, the skeletal remains of a young child were found inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in Greece, NY. Greece is a neighborhood just outside of Rochester.>>
Boaters say group stole pigs off California Delta island
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Several pigs that were left four years ago on a small island within the California Delta have become the center of residents' debate after an animal-rights group took them off the island. The Sacramento Bee reports 10 people from Farm Sanctuary used a trailer and barge on Tuesday to ferry six pigs off the island under the land owner's permission. Susie Coston, the group's national shelter director, says the pigs were not in good health and were being mi...>>
ER patient charged with stabbing nurse at hospital
SOUTHBRIDGE, Mas. (AP) - Officials say a nurse was stabbed by an emergency room patient at a Massachusetts hospital and suffered serious injuries. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says 24-year-old Conor O'Regan attacked the nurse at Harrington Hospital on Wednesday morning. Hospital officials say O'Regan had been through the registration process and was being directed for care. Early says O'Regan fled after the stabbing. Sou...>>
Northern California Air Force base cleared after security lockdown
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco is locked down due to what the base calls a security incident. The base issued a security alert shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday asking people to shelter in place and to lock doors and windows. Marie Lowe, a civilian who answered the phone at the base's public affairs office, says details are sketchy and officials are investigating because they don't know exactly what is going on.>>
Coast Guard rescues sinking vessel in Puget Sound
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - The Coast Guard rescued two people and four dogs from a vessel that was sinking east of Point No Point in Puget Sound. Officials received a call for help at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the captain of a 26-foot (8 meter) pleasure craft. He said his vessel was taking on water. The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene at about 9 p.m., and a boat crew arrived soon after. The crew of the Victoria Clipper, a catamaran-style pas...>>
Judge: Redo part of analysis for Dakota Access pipeline
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has handed a lifeline to efforts to block the Dakota Access pipeline. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers didn't adequately consider the possible impacts of an oil spill where the pipeline passes under Lake Oahe (oh-AH'-hey), a wide area of the Missouri River, in North Dakota. Boasberg says the Army must redo its environmental analysis in certain sections and he'll cons...>>
