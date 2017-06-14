Rescue crews pull man up from rocks beneath Monroe Street Bridge

Emergency crews worked Wednesday night to rescue a man from the rocks below the viewing area beneath the Monroe Street Bridge Wednesday evening.

Firefighters on the scene told KHQ the man was critically injured when he landed on the rocks below and did not make it to the water of the Spokane River. The man was in critical condition Wednesday evening. Emergency crews initially said witnesses told them the man jumped, but they now tell KHQ it's unclear whether the man fell or jumped from the viewing area.

Technical rescue teams used ropes and a stretcher to pull the man safely up the cliff side and to a nearby hospital.

fire chief tells me it's worth having a conversation about what designs they can do to prevent this in the future @KHQLocalNews — Katie Chen (@KHQKatieChen) June 15, 2017

Additional details about the rescue were not immediately known.

This rescue comes almost exactly two months after another man was pulled from the river under the bridge. He landed in the raging waters of the Spokane River, swam to nearby rocks and was pulled to safety by crews on the scene.