Two dogs die in Spokane Valley house fire

Spokane Valley fire crews responded to a reported house fire on Cataldo Avenue Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out around 6:13 p.m. Arriving crews found the front room of the house fully involved, with smoke pouring out the front window and door openings of the home and neighbors attempting to fight the fire using garden hoses. Firefighters dampened the fire from the outside, while additional units arrived and entered the home, finding it heavily damaged by flames and smoke, and moderate fire damage throughout the house.

Firefighters had to physically restrain residents who arrived home and made several attempts to enter the house and rescue pets who were inside. The fire was brought under under control around 6:25. Firefighters found two dogs inside that died from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.