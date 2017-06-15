Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave.

When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders. Both of the riders from the motorcycle were wearing helmets. The male and female were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. The road is expected to be closed for a few hours while investigators complete their investigation.

Police say that with the warmer weather, all drivers should remember to watch for pedestrians, motorcycles, and bicyclists. The improved driving conditions will increase traffic congestion in the area, and driver’s need to be aware of the increased traffic on our roadways. Remember to maintain the speed limits, and just because the weather’s better does not mean it’s safe to increase your speeds.