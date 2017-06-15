Post Falls High School student gets new car for GPA, attendance - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Post Falls High School student gets new car for GPA, attendance

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
POST FALLS, Idaho -

School’s out for summer and for seniors graduating high school the next chapter of their life is about to begin.

To help make that transition a little easier, some seniors who maintained a 3.5 GPA and had perfect attendance competed for a new car.

The winner was Robyn Robinson from Post Falls High School.

Findlay Nissan in Post Falls held a reverse drawing, meaning they would draw names until one person had not been picked.

Robyn told KHQ she was surprised she won.

“Well I don’t have very good luck I’m still in shock,” Robinson said, “and it’s kind of surprising but I was going to have my piano teacher come with me and she was sick this morning so she said I hope you win.”

Robinson says she plans on going to North Idaho College for two years and then transferring to the University of Idaho to pursue a degree in advertising.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:21:07 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    >>

  • Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:09:47 GMT

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>

  • Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Bee boxes causing concern for neighbors in Kootenai County

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:56:20 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Four-year-old Lucy Meredith loves to play outside. She loves her swings on her play set, but she can’t go down her slide. “Even the kids little swimming pool is full of bees,” Sam Meredith, Lucy’s father, said.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:00 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, June 14th.

    >>

  • 'Try not to lose your faith in people': Stranger steps up after man's bike stolen

    'Try not to lose your faith in people': Stranger steps up after man's bike stolen

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:03:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tears of sadness became tears of happiness for one man after he was devastated over his bike getting stolen. Aaron Kreitz is just overwhelmed with how many people have reached out asking how they can help. His bike was stolen while he was at work at North Central Care Center. The bike was a gift from his grandmother for his birthday. He also got it to start his new job last week.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tears of sadness became tears of happiness for one man after he was devastated over his bike getting stolen. Aaron Kreitz is just overwhelmed with how many people have reached out asking how they can help. His bike was stolen while he was at work at North Central Care Center. The bike was a gift from his grandmother for his birthday. He also got it to start his new job last week.

    >>
    •   