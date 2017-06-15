Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.

The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues. His friends and bandmates say they want to remember him as the fun loving person he was.

"He would have wanted us to immediately make him stand out, make him shine, make him glow. That's what we're doing for him. He was the best friend anybody could have and I'm sure everyone agrees," said Monika Kozmik.

Troopers say they're still not sure why McClave went off the roadway, but they say it's a tragic reminder for riders to stay alert and out of blind spots when you hit the road.