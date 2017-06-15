Spokane Valley home is unlivable after house fire

A home is Spokane Valley is completely unlivable and will have to be bulldozed after an early morning house fire.



The fire broke out just before 2am Thursday morning in the 12000 block of E. 12th Avenue. When fire crews arrived on scene the home was already fully engulfed with flames visible from over a 1/2 mile away. Immediately firefighters took a defensive mode to fight the fire, deeming it too dangerous for firefighter safety.



The resident of the home was sleeping outside at the time of the fire and was uninjured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Spokane Valley Fire would like to remind all residents to replace batteries in all smoke detectors every 6 months. If Valley Fire residents would like assistance obtaining and installing smoke detectors, Spokane Valley Fire Department invites them to call for assistance.



BREAKING: On scene of a house fire in Spokane Valley. Fire Chief says the damage is so bad the house has to be bulldozed. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/BQlr1MBraA — Morgan Marum (@KHQMorgan) June 15, 2017