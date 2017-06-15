Explosion at kindergarten in China kills 7 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Explosion at kindergarten in China kills 7

Posted: Updated:

BEIJING (AP) - A city government says seven people were killed and 59 injured in an explosion at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China as relatives were picking up their children at the end of the school day.
    
The Xuzhou city government in Jiangsu province said the blast at the Chuangxin Kindergarten in Fengxian, which struck at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, was under investigation.
    
It wasn't immediately clear whether the explosion was deliberately set or the result of an accident.
    
Videos purportedly from the scene and posted on social media showed children and adults lying on the ground, some bleeding. Clothing, shoes and other items were strewn on the ground beside pools of blood.
    
Kindergartens in China have been targeted before in apparent revenge attacks
    
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below.
    
An explosion struck the entrance to a kindergarten in eastern China on Thursday, police said. State media said there were casualties, and videos purportedly from the scene and posted on social media showed children and adults lying on the ground, some bleeding.
    
Police officials said they are investigating and had no word yet on injuries or deaths.
    
Police said the blast struck at 4:50 p.m. Thursday at the Chuangxin Kindergarten in the city of Fengxian in Jiangsu province.
    
A cellphone camera video posted on the website of the official People's Daily newspaper showed more than a dozen people lying motionless in front of the kindergarten's steel sliding gate, with clothing, shoes and other items strewn on the ground beside pools of blood.
    
It showed ambulances arriving and medics wheeling people into an emergency room.
    
It wasn't clear whether the blast was an accident or had been deliberately set. The newspaper Xiandaikuaibao on its website cited an unidentified witness as saying the explosive appeared to have been a bottle of cooking gas.
    
Calls to the kindergarten and local hospitals rang unanswered.
    
Kindergartens in China have been targeted before in apparent revenge attacks carried out by people bearing grudges against their neighbors and society.
    
That has prompted a tightening of security around many schools, with the posting of guards equipped with truncheons and the installation of gates and other barriers.
    
China maintains tight control over firearms and most attacks are carried out using knives, axes or homemade explosives.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:09:47 GMT

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>

    WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.

    >>

  • Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

  • Unknown child found in 1976 may have spent time in Washington state

    Unknown child found in 1976 may have spent time in Washington state

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:05:43 GMT

    GREECE, NY - Investigators with the Greece Police Department in Greece, New York, are asking for your help to identify an unknown child found in 1976. On March 9, 1976, the skeletal remains of a young child were found inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in Greece, NY. Greece is a neighborhood just outside of Rochester.

    >>

    GREECE, NY - Investigators with the Greece Police Department in Greece, New York, are asking for your help to identify an unknown child found in 1976. On March 9, 1976, the skeletal remains of a young child were found inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in Greece, NY. Greece is a neighborhood just outside of Rochester.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Explosion at kindergarten in China kills 7

    Explosion at kindergarten in China kills 7

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:28 AM EDT2017-06-15 13:28:49 GMT

    BEIJING (AP) - A city government says seven people were killed and 59 injured in an explosion at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China as relatives were picking up their children at the end of the school day. The Xuzhou city government in Jiangsu province said the blast at the Chuangxin Kindergarten in Fengxian, which struck at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, was under investigation.

    >>

    BEIJING (AP) - A city government says seven people were killed and 59 injured in an explosion at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China as relatives were picking up their children at the end of the school day. The Xuzhou city government in Jiangsu province said the blast at the Chuangxin Kindergarten in Fengxian, which struck at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, was under investigation.

    >>

  • Spokane Valley home is unlivable after house fire

    Spokane Valley home is unlivable after house fire

    Thursday, June 15 2017 8:18 AM EDT2017-06-15 12:18:14 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A home is Spokane Valley is completely unlivable and will have to be bulldozed after an early morning house fire.  The fire broke out just before 2am Thursday morning in the 12000 block of E. 12th Avenue. When fire crews arrived on scene the home was already fully engulfed with flames visible from over a 1/2 mile away. Immediately firefighters took a defensive mode to fight the fire.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A home is Spokane Valley is completely unlivable and will have to be bulldozed after an early morning house fire.  The fire broke out just before 2am Thursday morning in the 12000 block of E. 12th Avenue. When fire crews arrived on scene the home was already fully engulfed with flames visible from over a 1/2 mile away. Immediately firefighters took a defensive mode to fight the fire.

    >>

  • KHQ GUIDE: Complete list of area summer camps!

    KHQ GUIDE: Complete list of area summer camps!

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-15 11:45:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you a parent looking for something fun for your child to do this summer (or just looking to get rid of them for a couple of days? :) )  We've compiled this list of local summer camps you can use to find the right one for your child! Have fun this summer! 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you a parent looking for something fun for your child to do this summer (or just looking to get rid of them for a couple of days? :) )  We've compiled this list of local summer camps you can use to find the right one for your child! Have fun this summer! 

    >>
    •   