Bill Cosby jury says they're deadlocked after 30 hours debating sexual assault charges

Bill Cosby jury says they're deadlocked after 30 hours debating sexual assault chargesPosted: Updated:
Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.>>
Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.>>
Unknown child found in 1976 may have spent time in Washington state
GREECE, NY - Investigators with the Greece Police Department in Greece, New York, are asking for your help to identify an unknown child found in 1976. On March 9, 1976, the skeletal remains of a young child were found inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in Greece, NY. Greece is a neighborhood just outside of Rochester.>>
Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.>>
Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol. The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.>>
Spokane Valley man killed in motorcyclist crash at I-90 and Highway 2
KHQ.COM - A Spokane Valley man has died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old David Keith McClave was traveling westbound on I-90 and while trying to take the Highway 2 exit in lane two, he struck the guardrail and was ejected. McClave was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.>>
Bill Cosby jury says they're deadlocked after 30 hours debating sexual assault charges
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have told a judge they're deadlocked on charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman in 2004. The panel deliberated about 30 hours over four days before telling Judge Steven O'Neill on Thursday they couldn't reach a unanimous verdict on any of the charges.>>
Agents arrest man at airport after finding nearly 4 pounds of meth found in underwear
LOS ANGELES - Federal agents have arrested a man in Los Angeles for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly four pounds of crystal methamphetamine in his underwear. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the drugs were seized Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport.>>
Attacked while running, woman drowns rabid raccoon in puddle
HOPE, Maine - A Maine woman says a rabid raccoon attacked her while she was out for a run, so she drowned it in a puddle. Rachel Borch, of Hope, says she was running in woods near her home June 2 when she saw the raccoon charging with its teeth bared. She says she knew the animal was going to bite her, so she held out her hands so it would bite her there.>>
Explosion at kindergarten in China kills 7
BEIJING (AP) - A city government says seven people were killed and 59 injured in an explosion at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China as relatives were picking up their children at the end of the school day. The Xuzhou city government in Jiangsu province said the blast at the Chuangxin Kindergarten in Fengxian, which struck at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, was under investigation.>>
Spokane Valley home is unlivable after house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A home is Spokane Valley is completely unlivable and will have to be bulldozed after an early morning house fire. The fire broke out just before 2am Thursday morning in the 12000 block of E. 12th Avenue. When fire crews arrived on scene the home was already fully engulfed with flames visible from over a 1/2 mile away. Immediately firefighters took a defensive mode to fight the fire.>>
KHQ GUIDE: Complete list of area summer camps!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you a parent looking for something fun for your child to do this summer (or just looking to get rid of them for a couple of days? :) ) We've compiled this list of local summer camps you can use to find the right one for your child! Have fun this summer!>>
Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol. The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.>>
Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.>>
'Try not to lose your faith in people': Stranger steps up after man's bike stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tears of sadness became tears of happiness for one man after he was devastated over his bike getting stolen. Aaron Kreitz is just overwhelmed with how many people have reached out asking how they can help. His bike was stolen while he was at work at North Central Care Center. The bike was a gift from his grandmother for his birthday. He also got it to start his new job last week.>>
Privy Ranch presents posh potties
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Working hard for when you are hardly working. “They’re fully electric, insulated, thermostat controlled heat and AC, we have a window for ventilation, we've got outlets for whatever you need, whether it's to charge your phone, you need a curling iron in there, whatever you need,” Anissa Brady said. The posh potties at the Privy Ranch are premium.>>
