$130,000 reward now offered for escaped inmates who killed two Georgia prison guards

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia sheriff says the reward for escaped inmates who killed two prison guards during a bus transport is now up to $130,000 and the FBI says they are expanding their search as it stretches into a third day.



Authorities have said 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose overpowered and killed 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Sgt. Curtis Billue while escaping from the bus Tuesday morning.



Authorities say the pair carjacked a driver and fled in his green Honda Civic to Madison, about 25 miles to the north, where they burglarized a house and stole a white Ford pickup truck. The Honda was found hidden in a wooded area Wednesday afternoon.



Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies plan to hold a news conference Thursday to provide an update on the investigation.

