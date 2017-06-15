Blimp goes down at US Open - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Blimp goes down at US Open

ERIN, Wis. -

12:25 p.m.
    
The U.S. Golf Association says an advertising blimp that crashed at the U.S. Open went down in an open field about half a mile from the Erin Hills golf course.
    
The USGA statement says the pilot is being treated for unknown injuries and that no other people were involved.
    
The Open, one of golf's four majors, opened play Thursday at the course in Erin, Wisconsin.
    
12:12 p.m.

A blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down and the aircraft's operator says he doesn't know if the pilot is alive.
    
Justin Maynard is a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp.
    
Maynard says only the pilot was on board the craft. He says the company's operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.
    
Maynard says he is "not 100 percent" on the condition of the pilot but that believes he is alive.

