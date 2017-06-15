Doctors: American student released from N. Korea in coma suffere - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Doctors: American student released from N. Korea in coma suffered 'severe neurological injury'

Posted: Updated:

WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio hospital spokeswoman says the American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma suffered a "severe neurological injury."
    
Kelly Martin of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that Otto Warmbier (WORM'-bir) is in stable condition after arriving at the hospital two days ago.
    
Doctors plan a news conference on campus later Thursday.
    
His father, Fred Warmbier, said Thursday he does not believe North Korea's explanation that the coma resulted from botulism and a sleeping pill.
    
Fred Warmbier said there's relief to have their son home in the arms of those who love him and anger that he was so brutally treated for so long.

