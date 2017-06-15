Woman smuggles grandma's dog disguised as baby into hospital

A 21-year-old California woman's Twitter post has gone viral after she successfully smuggled her grandmother's dog into the hospital to see her.

Shelby Hennick posted the tweet with three pictures and said, "My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it."

Her grandmother obviously appreciated it based on the picture Shelby posted. KSDK said Shelby's grandmother, Donna, was almost paralyzed after having a bad reaction to one of her medications. Donna has had Patsy the dog for about 13 years and since the visit, Donna is doing better. Even Donna was fooled by the blanket, apparently thinking that Shelby had brought her nephew to see her.

My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it ??? pic.twitter.com/oKxNBlJEEL — Shelbae (@HennickShelby) June 11, 2017

The tweet shared earlier in the week has been retweeted 132,000 times and favorited more than 546,000 times.