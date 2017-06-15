SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force were revealed in a press conference on Thursday.

Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following what they are calling a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise."

More than 100 federal, state, and local law enforcement agents coordinated arrest and search operations at approximately 15 locations throughout Washington and Idaho.

Thursday's operations led to the successful and safe arrests of 18 of 22 subjects implicated in an alleged significant drug-trafficking enterprise. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says four additional people are still being sought.

Those arrested include the following:

Yakima, WA:

45-year-old Marcos Ramirez-Mercado

23-year-old Edson Marcos Ramirez

51-year-old Mireya Hernandez

Spokane, WA:

28-year-old Jose Alfredo Mendoza-Vaca

26-year-old Jose Antonio Rojas-Calvillo (Fugitive)

60-year-old Donald Reed Daniels

37-year-old Jorge Armando Hernandez-Vera

42-year-old Enrique Eduardo Rodriguez-Mercado

24-year-old Sergio L. Lopez

31-year-old Victor Alexander Rangel (Fugitive)

53-year-old Olton Leon Gaines

Spokane Valley, WA:

45-year-old Milton Oswaldo Pena

48-year-old Giovanni Pena (Fugitive)

29-year-old Frederico Ramos-Perez

31-year-old Juan Jose Navarro-Martinez

33-year-old Francisco Martinez-Perez (Fugitive)

47-year-old Angel Rodriguez Amezcua

29-year-old Nahum Martinez-Guadarrama

32-year-old Horacio Luna-Cano

Nine Mile Falls, WA:

35-year-old Joel Lyman

Post Falls, ID:

21-year-old Trevor Edward Fedele

43-year-old Edward Wayne Fedele