Law enforcement searches for man wanted on felony drug charges

Do you recognize this man?

The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking information leading to the arrest of Russell Dean Taylor.

Taylor is being sought in Kootenai County for felony probation violations. He is on Felony P&P for two felony charges, including meth and heroin.

Taylor is 61 years old, 5'10 and weighs 217 lbs.

Taylor was last known to be living in Spokane.

If you have any information on Taylor whereabouts, please call the NIVCTF at (208) 665-4455.