Thousands of bees invade Huntington Beach home

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -

Un-bee-lievable: thousands of bees have invaded a Huntington Beach home.

This might "bee" a homeowner's worst nightmare.

Noreen and Jim McLaughlin discovered thousands of bees swarming inside their huntington beach home -- inside the chimney, all around the windows and scattered around the floors earlier this week.

Pest control taped off the couple's fireplace and they're waiting for a bee expert to remove the uninvited guests. 

Experts believe the bees may have swarmed due to this week's heat wave, since the creatures tend to be more active in the summer.

Fortunately, no one has been stung.

