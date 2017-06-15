Truck carrying fireworks to Spokane catches fire

Truck carrying fireworks to Spokane catches firePosted: Updated:
Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.>>
Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol. The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.>>
Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.>>
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
Unknown child found in 1976 may have spent time in Washington state
GREECE, NY - Investigators with the Greece Police Department in Greece, New York, are asking for your help to identify an unknown child found in 1976. On March 9, 1976, the skeletal remains of a young child were found inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in Greece, NY. Greece is a neighborhood just outside of Rochester.>>
Doctors: American student released from N. Korea in coma suffered 'severe neurological injury'
WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - WYOMING, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio hospital spokeswoman says the American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma suffered a "severe neurological injury." Kelly Martin of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that Otto Warmbier (WORM'-bir) is in stable condition after arriving at the hospital two days ago.>>
Thief swipes donation bucket in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Street Music Festival organizers are looking for information on a man who rode up on a bike and stole a donation bucket from them. The event raises money for Second Harvest Food Bank. They’ve been doing this event for the past 15 years and are hoping to pass the $175,000 total donation mark this year. But on Monday, the first day of the festival, someone on a bike rode by, sized them up, and then looped back>>
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
Truck carrying fireworks to Spokane catches fire
KELLOGG, Idaho - Kellogg Police say a truck carrying fireworks to a reservation in Spokane caught fire Thursday afternoon. It happened on West Cameron Ave. just west of the McDonald's in Kellogg. Shoshone County Firefighters responded to the fire to help put out the blaze. Police say there are holes in the roof of the truck from mortar rounds going off inside. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.>>
Thousands of bees invade Huntington Beach home
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Un-bee-lievable: thousands of bees have invaded a Huntington Beach home. This might "bee" a homeowner's worst nightmare. Noreen and Jim McLaughlin discovered thousands of bees swarming inside their huntington beach home -- inside the chimney, all around the windows and scattered around the floors earlier this week. Pest control taped off the couple's fireplace and they're waiting for a bee expert to remove the uninvited guests.>>
US expands review of cyanide predator traps after boy hurt
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - U.S. officials are launching an expanded review of predator-killing cyanide traps and additional guidelines for workers deploying the devices after one sickened a young boy in Idaho and killed his dog. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday the expanded review should be finished this fall and workers, meanwhile, will follow interim guidelines intended to make sure anyone near a device is alerted. The spring-activated devices cal...>>
Washington State University says personal data stolen in burglary
OLYMPIA, Wash/ (AP) - Personal data for roughly one million people has been compromised in a burglary in Olympia earlier this year. Washington State University researchers had stored the data on a hard drive and locked it in a safe in a storage facility. The Spokesman-Review says the data came from public agencies, including school districts and community colleges. The newspaper reported Thursday that it is not clear precisely when the safe...>>
Montana certifies Gianforte as House race winner
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on certification of Montana's special election results (all times local): 2 p.m. Republican Greg Gianforte on Thursday was officially declared the winner of Montana's special congressional election, allowing the Bozeman entrepreneur to be sworn into his first public office and as the state's only representative to the U.S. House. It was not immediately clear when Gianforte would meet with House Speaker Paul ...>>
Washington woman claims innocence in toddler's death
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A Washington woman has pleaded not guilty to allegations that she caused the death of a toddler she was hired to care for last year. The Tri-City Herald reports 29-year-old Jocelyn M. Bellon was arraigned Thursday in the death of 2-year-old David T. Schreiber. Bellon is charged with first-degree manslaughter. She was alone with David and his 3-month-old brother for about 1 ½ hours in July 2016 when she called the mother, saying the...>>
Law enforcement searches for man wanted on felony drug charges
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Do you recognize this man? The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking information leading to the arrest of Russell Dean Taylor. Taylor is being sought in Kootenai County for felony probation violations. He is on Felony P&P for two felony charges, including meth and heroin. Taylor is 61 years old, 5'10 and weighs 217 lbs. Taylor was last known to be living in Spokane. If you have any information on>>
Woman smuggles grandma's dog disguised as baby into hospital
KHQ.COM - A 21-year-old California woman's Twitter post has gone viral after she successfully smuggled her grandmother's dog into the hospital to see her. Shelby Hennick posted the tweet with three pictures and said, "My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it.">>
