Thief swipes donation bucket in downtown Spokane

Street Music Festival organizers are looking for information on a man who rode up on a bike and stole a donation bucket from them.

The event raises money for Second Harvest Food Bank. They’ve been doing this event for the past 15 years and are hoping to pass the $175,000 total donation mark this year.

But on Monday, the first day of the festival, someone on a bike rode by a band playing, saw the bucket in front them, sized them up, and then looped back around to swipe a donation bucket filled with about $100 in cash.

They have surveillance footage of the man, and say that this won’t get them down. They have one more day of fundraising tomorrow from 12 – 1 p.m. For more information: http://www.streetmusicweek.com/