IRS warns of new phone scam involving bogus certified letters

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning people to beware of a new scam linked to the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), where fraudsters call to demand an immediate tax payment through a prepaid debit card. This scam is being reported across the country, so taxpayers should be alert to the details.

In the latest twist, the scammer claims to be from the IRS and tells the victim about two certified letters allegedly sent to the taxpayer in the mail, but returned as undeliverable. The scam artist then threatens arrest if a payment is not made through a prepaid debit card.

The scammer also tells the victim that the card is linked to the EFTPS system when, in fact, it is entirely controlled by the scammer. The victim is also warned not to contact their tax preparer, an attorney or their local IRS office until after the tax payment is made.

For anyone who doesn’t owe taxes and has no reason to think they do:

Do not give out any information. Hang up immediately.

Contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration to report the call at 800-366-4484.

Report it to the Federal Trade Commission. Use the FTC Complaint Assistant on FTC.gov. Please add "IRS Telephone Scam" in the notes.

For anyone who owes tax or thinks they do: