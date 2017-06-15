IRS warns of new phone scam involving bogus certified letters - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

IRS warns of new phone scam involving bogus certified letters

Posted: Updated:

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning people to beware of a new scam linked to the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), where fraudsters call to demand an immediate tax payment through a prepaid debit card. This scam is being reported across the country, so taxpayers should be alert to the details.

In the latest twist, the scammer claims to be from the IRS and tells the victim about two certified letters allegedly sent to the taxpayer in the mail, but returned as undeliverable. The scam artist then threatens arrest if a payment is not made through a prepaid debit card.

The scammer also tells the victim that the card is linked to the EFTPS system when, in fact, it is entirely controlled by the scammer. The victim is also warned not to contact their tax preparer, an attorney or their local IRS office until after the tax payment is made.

For anyone who doesn’t owe taxes and has no reason to think they do:

  • Do not give out any information. Hang up immediately.
  • Contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration to report the call at 800-366-4484.
  • Report it to the Federal Trade Commission. Use the FTC Complaint Assistant on FTC.gov. Please add "IRS Telephone Scam" in the notes.

For anyone who owes tax or thinks they do:

  • View your tax account information online at IRS.gov to see the actual amount you owe. You can then also review your payment options.
  • Call the number on the billing notice, or
  • Call the IRS at 800-829-1040. IRS workers can help.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

  • Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-06-15 06:46:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

  • Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident

    Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-06-15 03:31:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Fire Chief discusses Monroe Street Bridge safety

    Spokane Fire Chief discusses Monroe Street Bridge safety

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:44:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. For the second time since April, the Spokane Fire Department had to repel to the bottom of the Monroe Street Bridge to rescue someone. While it is unclear if the man fell or jumped Wednesday night, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says that it's time to have a conversation as a community. "I believe strongly that it is a mental health issue and not just Spokane but the entire Spokane county community needs to address it," said Chief Schaeffer.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. For the second time since April, the Spokane Fire Department had to repel to the bottom of the Monroe Street Bridge to rescue someone. While it is unclear if the man fell or jumped Wednesday night, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says that it's time to have a conversation as a community. "I believe strongly that it is a mental health issue and not just Spokane but the entire Spokane county community needs to address it," said Chief Schaeffer.

    >>

  • Authorities say escaped Georgia inmates wanted in slaying of prison guards captured

    Authorities say escaped Georgia inmates wanted in slaying of prison guards captured

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:35:49 GMT
    Department of CorrectionsDepartment of Corrections

    CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local): 8:30 p.m. Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee. The inmates were being hu...

    >>

    CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local): 8:30 p.m. Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee. The inmates were being hu...

    >>

  • Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military

    Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:17:22 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services. The policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island. Trump was making the announcement Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles who oppose the island's leadership. The president is...

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services. The policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island. Trump was making the announcement Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles who oppose the island's leadership. The president is...

    >>
    •   