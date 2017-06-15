Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

(AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services. The policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island.
    
Trump was making the announcement Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles who oppose the island's leadership.
    
The president is expected to cast the policy moves as fulfillment of a promise he made during last year's presidential campaign to reverse then-President Barack Obama's diplomatic re-engagement with the island after decades of estrangement.
    
Senior White House officials who briefed reporters on the announcement say Obama's overtures had enriched Cuba's military while repression increased on the island.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/15/2017 6:04:40 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

  • Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-06-15 06:46:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

  • Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident

    Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-06-15 03:31:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Fire Chief discusses Monroe Street Bridge safety

    Spokane Fire Chief discusses Monroe Street Bridge safety

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:44:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. For the second time since April, the Spokane Fire Department had to repel to the bottom of the Monroe Street Bridge to rescue someone. While it is unclear if the man fell or jumped Wednesday night, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says that it's time to have a conversation as a community. "I believe strongly that it is a mental health issue and not just Spokane but the entire Spokane county community needs to address it," said Chief Schaeffer.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. For the second time since April, the Spokane Fire Department had to repel to the bottom of the Monroe Street Bridge to rescue someone. While it is unclear if the man fell or jumped Wednesday night, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says that it's time to have a conversation as a community. "I believe strongly that it is a mental health issue and not just Spokane but the entire Spokane county community needs to address it," said Chief Schaeffer.

    >>

  • Authorities say escaped Georgia inmates wanted in slaying of prison guards captured

    Authorities say escaped Georgia inmates wanted in slaying of prison guards captured

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:35:49 GMT
    Department of CorrectionsDepartment of Corrections

    CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local): 8:30 p.m. Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee. The inmates were being hu...

    >>

    CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local): 8:30 p.m. Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee. The inmates were being hu...

    >>

  • Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military

    Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:17:22 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services. The policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island. Trump was making the announcement Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles who oppose the island's leadership. The president is...

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services. The policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island. Trump was making the announcement Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles who oppose the island's leadership. The president is...

    >>
    •   