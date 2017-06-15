Authorities say escaped Georgia inmates wanted in slaying of pri - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Authorities say escaped Georgia inmates wanted in slaying of prison guards captured

Department of Corrections Department of Corrections
CHRISTIANA, Tenn. -

(AP) - The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local):
    
8:30 p.m.
    
Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards.
    
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee.
    
The inmates were being hunted in the killings Tuesday morning of two prison guards who were overpowered, disarmed and shot to death on a prison bus southeast of Atlanta.
    
Baldwin State Prison transfer sergeants Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue were slain. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills called the fugitive inmates "dangerous beyond description."
    
Authorities had offered a $130,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.
    
___
    
1 p.m.
    
The FBI is rolling out what it calls "a significant media effort" including "a nationwide billboard campaign" to appeal for help from the public in tracking down two inmates sought in the killings of their guards on a Georgia prison bus.
    
Agent David LeValley, who runs the FBI's Atlanta office, says the billboards will offer specifics about a reward, now up to $130,000, and a nationwide tip line for the case, at the number 877-926-8332.
    
LeValley stresses that the reward is for information leading to an arrest. He says "We do not offer rewards for someone to be brought in dead or alive."
    
The fugitives - 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose - are believed to have stolen a white Ford F250 pickup truck with the Georgia tag BCX-5372 around midnight Tuesday in Madison, Georgia.
    
___
    
12:30 p.m.
    
Authorities say the reward has increased to $130,000 for information leading to the arrest of two escaped Georgia inmates wanted for killing two prison guards.
    
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said law enforcement agencies in Georgia and beyond are conducting "the greatest effort I have ever seen" to hunt the fugitives - 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.
    
Authorities say the men overpowered two guards on a prison transport bus Tuesday and grabbed their guns. Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue were fatally shot.
    
Sills says it's possible the escapees may have fled Georgia after three days on the run. David LeValley, agent in charge of the FBI's Atlanta office, told reporters that "we are expanding, not shrinking, our effort to find these individuals."
    
___
    
7:30 a.m.
    
Funeral arrangements have been made for one of two prison guards killed when two Georgia inmates escaped from a prison transfer bus this week.
    
The Williams Funeral Home & Crematory website shows that the service for 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica will take place at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Milledgeville. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Park.
    
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says inmates 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose are accused of killing Monica and 58-year-old Sgt. Curtis Billue early Tuesday. The manhunt for both inmates continues into its third day Thursday.
    
Monica and Billue were officers at the Baldwin State Prison.
    
The website states that Monica was a Chicago native and had lived in Baldwin County for the past 20 years.
    
___
    
4:40 a.m.
    
The search for two Georgia inmates sought in the killing of their guards during an escape from a prison bus went into its third day Thursday and the scope of the manhunt is expanding.
    
Authorities do not know whether Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose are still in Georgia or still traveling together, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told reporters Wednesday.
    
"They've certainly had time to get out of the state," Sills said.
    
Sills said the two inmates overpowered and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue early Tuesday on a bus that should have been secured as it carried inmates between prisons. He said the two then carjacked a driver who pulled up behind the bus and fled in his Honda Civic down state Highway 16 in Putnam County, southeast of Atlanta.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/15/2017 5:35:30 PM (GMT -7:00)

  Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

  Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-06-15 06:46:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

  Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident

    Court docs: Boy saves mom's life during domestic violence incident

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-06-15 03:31:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's every kid's worst nightmare watching a parent who is physically in trouble. Wednesday, his mom's boyfriend was in court facing a judge. "You are here on a charge of second degree assault domestic violence do you understand what they are accusing you of?" said Judge Plese "Yes Ma'am," replied Delong.

    >>
  Spokane Fire Chief discusses Monroe Street Bridge safety

    Spokane Fire Chief discusses Monroe Street Bridge safety

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:44:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. For the second time since April, the Spokane Fire Department had to repel to the bottom of the Monroe Street Bridge to rescue someone. While it is unclear if the man fell or jumped Wednesday night, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says that it's time to have a conversation as a community. "I believe strongly that it is a mental health issue and not just Spokane but the entire Spokane county community needs to address it," said Chief Schaeffer.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. For the second time since April, the Spokane Fire Department had to repel to the bottom of the Monroe Street Bridge to rescue someone. While it is unclear if the man fell or jumped Wednesday night, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says that it's time to have a conversation as a community. "I believe strongly that it is a mental health issue and not just Spokane but the entire Spokane county community needs to address it," said Chief Schaeffer.

    >>

  Authorities say escaped Georgia inmates wanted in slaying of prison guards captured

    Authorities say escaped Georgia inmates wanted in slaying of prison guards captured

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:35:49 GMT
    Department of CorrectionsDepartment of Corrections

    CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local): 8:30 p.m. Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee. The inmates were being hu...

    >>

    CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local): 8:30 p.m. Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee. The inmates were being hu...

    >>

  Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military

    Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:17:22 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services. The policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island. Trump was making the announcement Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles who oppose the island's leadership. The president is...

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services. The policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island. Trump was making the announcement Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles who oppose the island's leadership. The president is...

    >>
    •   