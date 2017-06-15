Spokane Fire Chief discusses Monroe Street Bridge safety - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Fire Chief discusses Monroe Street Bridge safety

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

For the second time since April, the Spokane Fire Department had to repel to the bottom of the Monroe Street Bridge to rescue someone.

While it is unclear if the man fell or jumped Wednesday night, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says that it's time to have a conversation as a community.

"I believe strongly that it is a mental health issue and not just Spokane but the entire Spokane county community needs to address it," said Chief Schaeffer. 

But he's not talking about building obstacles -- such as new fencing -- or adding netting, such as the safety system currently being installed on the Golden Gate Bridge.

The reason, he says, is simple - Schaeffer says those who want to harm themselves will find a way.

"Whatever type of manipulation you put on design structure to try to prevent that from occurring if someone wants to commit suicide they will do it," said Schaeffer.

This conversation has been going on for several years. Over on the Maple Street Bridge they have a cover over the sidewalk, but people still will climb it and jump. Schaeffer offered a different kind of solution -- such as signs against suicide and a phone to call for help.

"They'll be able to call first call for help and get some assistance right away when they're in crisis," Schaeffer says. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

  • SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:16:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.  Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise."

    >>

  • Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-06-15 06:46:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Fire Chief discusses Monroe Street Bridge safety

    Spokane Fire Chief discusses Monroe Street Bridge safety

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:44:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. For the second time since April, the Spokane Fire Department had to repel to the bottom of the Monroe Street Bridge to rescue someone. While it is unclear if the man fell or jumped Wednesday night, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says that it's time to have a conversation as a community. "I believe strongly that it is a mental health issue and not just Spokane but the entire Spokane county community needs to address it," said Chief Schaeffer.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. For the second time since April, the Spokane Fire Department had to repel to the bottom of the Monroe Street Bridge to rescue someone. While it is unclear if the man fell or jumped Wednesday night, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says that it's time to have a conversation as a community. "I believe strongly that it is a mental health issue and not just Spokane but the entire Spokane county community needs to address it," said Chief Schaeffer.

    >>

  • Authorities say escaped Georgia inmates wanted in slaying of prison guards captured

    Authorities say escaped Georgia inmates wanted in slaying of prison guards captured

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:35:49 GMT
    Department of CorrectionsDepartment of Corrections

    CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local): 8:30 p.m. Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee. The inmates were being hu...

    >>

    CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local): 8:30 p.m. Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee. The inmates were being hu...

    >>

  • Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military

    Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:17:22 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services. The policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island. Trump was making the announcement Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles who oppose the island's leadership. The president is...

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services. The policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island. Trump was making the announcement Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles who oppose the island's leadership. The president is...

    >>
    •   