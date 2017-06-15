Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents

One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents.

Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset.

“She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says.

Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the year and says her daughter didn’t get a replacement meal either.

“I was mad. I called the school immediately and left a message,” she says.

“That’s because the embarrassment is something Jody knows well. She went through it as a child.

“I’d sit there and watch everyone in the cafeteria eat. And I was starving and my mouth was water and you’re embarrassed and it’s nto your fault,” she says.

Jody expressed her frustration on Facebook and found that some of her friends experience something similar with their kids in other school districts.

“It's just heartbreaking because there are other kids out there that are turned away from lunch. It's ridiculous,” she says. “We need to do something.”

She’s hoping to come up with a lunch money pot for kids to still purchase lunch if they don’t have enough money.

KHQ spoke with the Davenport School District and they said this is not their policy. The superintendent says their policy is to always provide a meal to the child. He’s working on getting information on what happened to get to the bottom of this and get this resolved.