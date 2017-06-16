3.6 quake shakes Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle

(AP) - A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook an area of the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle.



The U.S. Geological Survey says the small earthquake occurred at about 8:55 p.m. with a depth of 51 kilometers, or nearly 32 miles.



It was centered less than a mile east of Quilcene.



The USGS says more than 250 people reported feeling the tremor as of Thursday evening.



No injuries or damage was immediately reported.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/15/2017 10:06:28 PM (GMT -7:00)