3.6 quake shakes Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

3.6 quake shakes Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle

Posted: Updated:
SEATTLE, Wash. -

(AP) - A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook an area of the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle.
    
The U.S. Geological Survey says the small earthquake occurred at about 8:55 p.m. with a depth of 51 kilometers, or nearly 32 miles.
    
It was centered less than a mile east of Quilcene.
    
The USGS says more than 250 people reported feeling the tremor as of Thursday evening.
    
No injuries or damage was immediately reported.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/15/2017 10:06:28 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Motorcyclists have life-threatening injuries after being pinned under SUV

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:59:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened near N. Nevada St. and E. Broad Ave. When firefighters arrived they found two motorcycle riders pinned underneath an SUV that had hit them. Fire crews were able to use an air bag system to lift the SUV from the male and female riders.

    >>

  • SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:16:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.  Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise."

    >>

  • Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Friends remember musician killed in motorcycle crash

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-06-15 06:46:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The man killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at I-90 and Highway 2 had only been riding a motorcycle for two weeks, according to Washington State Patrol.  The man killed in the crash, Dave McClave, was well-known in Spokane's music community and frequently played at local bars and music venues.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 15th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 15th

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:38:41 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 15th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 15th.

    >>

  • 3.6 quake shakes Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle

    3.6 quake shakes Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle

    Friday, June 16 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-06-16 05:12:31 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook an area of the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle. The U.S. Geological Survey says the small earthquake occurred at about 8:55 p.m. with a depth of 51 kilometers, or nearly 32 miles. It was centered less than a mile east of Quilcene. The USGS says more than 250 people reported feeling the tremor as of Thursday evening.  No injuries or damage was immediately report...

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook an area of the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle. The U.S. Geological Survey says the small earthquake occurred at about 8:55 p.m. with a depth of 51 kilometers, or nearly 32 miles. It was centered less than a mile east of Quilcene. The USGS says more than 250 people reported feeling the tremor as of Thursday evening.  No injuries or damage was immediately report...

    >>

  • Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents

    Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:35:22 GMT

    DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the 

    >>

    DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the 

    >>
    •   