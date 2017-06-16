Rip currents leave 1 dead, 2 missing at Jersey shore

Rip currents leave 1 dead, 2 missing at Jersey shorePosted: Updated:
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents
DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the>>
Gary Stoddard found guilty of murder
Fans start petition to get bronze Batman statue in Walla Walla for Adam West
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Following Adam West's death from Leukemia over the weekend, fans of the Walla Walla native have come together to petition the city for a bronze statue in his memory. Adam Lore started the Change.org petition, seeking 1,000 signatures. It's already gathered 900.>>
Thousands of bees invade Huntington Beach home
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Un-bee-lievable: thousands of bees have invaded a Huntington Beach home. This might "bee" a homeowner's worst nightmare. Noreen and Jim McLaughlin discovered thousands of bees swarming inside their huntington beach home -- inside the chimney, all around the windows and scattered around the floors earlier this week. Pest control taped off the couple's fireplace and they're waiting for a bee expert to remove the uninvited guests.>>
IRS warns of new phone scam involving bogus certified letters
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning people to beware of a new scam linked to the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), where fraudsters call to demand an immediate tax payment through a prepaid debit card. This scam is being reported across the country, so taxpayers should be alert to the details. In the latest twist, the scammer claims to be from the IRS and tells the victim about two certified letters purportedly sent to the taxpayer in the mail bu...>>
Walmart to acquire online men's clothing retailer Bonobos
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart says it's buying online men's clothing retailer Bonobos for $310 million in cash, showing that its appetite for hip clothing brands shows no sign of abating as it looks for ways to gain on Amazon. Bonobos, which started out selling pants online, caters to male shoppers looking for help putting together a wardrobe.>>
Rip currents leave 1 dead, 2 missing at Jersey shore
BELMAR, N.J. (AP) - Rip currents have left one girl dead and two teenagers missing on two different New Jersey beaches where lifeguards were not on duty. Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty says a 13-year-old died and her 12-year-old cousin is on life-support after they were found floating face-down on Thursday night. Both attended the town's elementary school, where grief counselors are on hand Friday for the last day of classes.>>
Amazon is buying Whole Foods in $13.7B deal
NEW YORK (AP) - Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt. Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share of Whole Foods Market Inc. The deal is targeted to close in the second half of the year.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 15th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 15th.>>
3.6 quake shakes Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook an area of the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle. The U.S. Geological Survey says the small earthquake occurred at about 8:55 p.m. with a depth of 51 kilometers, or nearly 32 miles. It was centered less than a mile east of Quilcene. The USGS says more than 250 people reported feeling the tremor as of Thursday evening. No injuries or damage was immediately report...>>
Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents
DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the>>
Spokane Fire Chief discusses Monroe Street Bridge safety
SPOKANE, Wash. For the second time since April, the Spokane Fire Department had to repel to the bottom of the Monroe Street Bridge to rescue someone. While it is unclear if the man fell or jumped Wednesday night, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says that it's time to have a conversation as a community. "I believe strongly that it is a mental health issue and not just Spokane but the entire Spokane county community needs to address it," said Chief Schaeffer.>>
Authorities say escaped Georgia inmates wanted in slaying of prison guards captured
CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local): 8:30 p.m. Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee. The inmates were being hu...>>
Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services. The policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island. Trump was making the announcement Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles who oppose the island's leadership. The president is...>>
Truck carrying fireworks to Spokane catches fire
KELLOGG, Idaho - Kellogg Police say a truck carrying fireworks to a reservation in Spokane caught fire Thursday afternoon. It happened on West Cameron Ave. just west of the McDonald's in Kellogg. Shoshone County Firefighters responded to the fire to help put out the blaze. Police say there are holes in the roof of the truck from mortar rounds going off inside. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.>>
