Shark Week: Phelps will race a shark? Yeah, right

Back in my day, Shark Week was about sharks. Real sharks!

The last time I tuned into to Shark Week on the Discovery Channel a few years ago they were running a misleading program about a prehistoric shark called "Megalodon: The Monster Shark Lives." The "documentary" featured actors pretending to be scientists who are hunting for a live 67-foot-long (20-meter-long) Megalodon nicknamed "Submarine" that is terrorizing humans and their boats off the coast of South Africa.

That's when Shark Week " jumped the shark " for me. No more.

This year, the channel has announced a stunt that will most likely draw in viewers, but won't live up to it's actual title.

Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White. Yeah, Michael Phelps is going to "race a great white shark." Sure he is.

The world's most decorated athlete will most likely just be clocked on how fast he can swim and they'll compare that to a great white shark. And they'll spend an hour making you think you're about to see Phelps jump into an ocean and race a great white shark side-by-side.

"An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before," the channel said in a press release. "The world's most decorated athlete takes on the ocean's most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark -- the race is on!"

Ugh.

This Instagram post by Phelps confirms he'll at least get near sharks.

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

As for other programming during the 29th anniversary of Shark Week, you can expect to see "Great White Shark Serial Killer Lives," "Shark Vortex" and "Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins." Alien Sharks? Looks like I'll once again be missing Shark Week.