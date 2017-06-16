PHOTOS: Happy Father's Day to all of your dads

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

We would like to wish a very happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there!



Here are just a small portion of the hundreds of photos we had submitted on our Facebook page celebrating your fathers! Thank you to everyone who shared a special photo and message for your dads.



As you click through the photos, enjoy some of our favorite father's day songs:



Cole Swindell - You Should Be Here



Brad Paisley - He Didn't Have To Be



Luther



Zac Brown Band - My Old Man



Harry Chapin - Cat's In The Cradle



Paul Simon - Father and Daughter

Conway Twitty - That's My Job





Bob Carlisle - Butterfly Kisses

